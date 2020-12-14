Hastings, Nebraska, resident Berdina Dunham, 95, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Memorial Community Health Hospital in Aurora.
Due to the current restrictions, private family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Start Over Rover or New York Avenue Congregational Church. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Berdina was born November 19, 1925, in Lincoln to Reuben and Clarine (Riley) Hoff. She went to school in Hastings. Berdina married Lyle Dunham on May 23, 1943; they were classmates and had three children to this union, Carol, Lyle Jr., and Roberta. Berdina was a homemaker and later had Berdina’s Treasure Trove. They traveled far and wide doing antique shows and shared many memories with friends they met along the way.
Berdina belonged to the K.P. Sisters, Eagles, and was a lifelong member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. She was a member of the New York Avenue Congregational Church. Berdina volunteered at the Golden Friendship Center and also at Mary Lanning Hospital. Her favorite pastime was playing bingo and bowling with Lyle at the alley on First Street. She will be missed greatly.
Berdina was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lyle Sr.; son, Lyle Jr.; daughter, Carol Torske; sister, Betty; brother, Don; grandson, Tony; and great-granddaughter, Taylor.
Survivors include her children, Roberta (Ron) Kalvoda of Glenvil, Ernie Torkse of Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Wayne Kalvoda of Glenvil, Joann Kalvoda of Glenvil, Wanda Kalvoda of Brownsville, TX, Mark and Allen Torske of Wichita, KS; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
