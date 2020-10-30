Hastings, Nebraska, resident Betty A. Miller, 95, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Harvard Rest Haven in Harvard.
Graveside Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings, with Pastor Dale Phillips officiating. Service will be recorded and made available upon request. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. with family present Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Betty was born July 6, 1925, in Pauline to William and Ruby (McIntire) Moore. She married Marvin E. H. Miller on December 24, 1944; he preceded her in death on December 15, 2002. Betty worked for ten years in the cafeteria at Mary Lanning Hospital.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin; brother, Neil “Bud” Moore; and son-in-law, Gordon Whitten.
Survivors include; daughters, Barbara Whitten of Hastings, Sharon Miller (Bill Lewis) of Littleton, Colorado; son, Russell (Chanda) Miller of Holland, Michigan; grandchildren, Sandra (Brian) Soucie, Diane Whitten (Shane Pierce), Gordon Whitten Jr., Travis (Heidi) Whitten, Shawn (Amy) Miller, Marty (Michelle) Steinke, Candace Steinke, Mickey (Nikki) Steinke, Karry Whitten (Gale Streff); 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Patsy Davis of Hastings and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.