Sutton, Nebraska resident, Betty Ann Mertens, 84, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Blue Hill Care Center in Blue Hill, Nebraska.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton with Father Michael Zimmer officiating. Services will be live- streamed from stmaryssutton.org beginning at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Private interment will follow at St. Martin-Loucky Cemetery near Deweese, Nebraska. Visitation will be Tuesday from 1-8 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton. Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.
Betty was born November 23, 1935, at home in Fairfield, Nebraska to John and Christina (Petr) Hajny. Betty graduated from Fairfield High School in 1953.
On November 16, 1954, Betty married Raymond Mertens at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton. They were blessed with two children. Betty drove a school bus for Sutton Public Schools for several years. She was also a dispatcher at the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and drove the Sutton Ambulance. She worked for the City of Sutton as a groundskeeper and had her own lawn service. She worked at Geneva Motors as a car detailer and worked as a custodian in the Geneva Public School System. She retired at the age of 70 and worked in volunteer positions packing backpacks, folding school newsletters, and participating in St. Mary’s Altar Society.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Raymond; and her sister, Lorene.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Christine (Mertens) Wiard and husband Thomas Wiard of Gillette, Wyoming; Thomas J. Mertens and wife Kimberly Mertens of North Platte; grandchildren, Matthew Wiard, Amanda and Brandon Gerhardt, Megan Wiard, Michael and Jenna Wiard, Ashley (Mertens) and Brad Palu, Alyssa (Mertens) and Eric Moeller, and Alexandra (Mertens) and Dalton Thomlison; great-grandchildren, Harmony and Gabriel Wiard, Eliza and Emmaline Gerhardt, Oliva and Brooks Palu, and Easton Moeller; brother and sister-in-law, John and Geri Hajny; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
