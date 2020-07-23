Juniata, Nebraska, resident Betty J. Ground, 91, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village in Hastings, Nebraska.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Concordia Cemetery, rural Juniata, with Pastor Greg Volzke officiating. The family requests casual attire be worn at the graveside service. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Betty was born September 30, 1928, to Joseph and Bernice (Reber) Shay in Hastings. Betty graduated from Kenesaw High School. She married William L. Ground on September 5, 1948, in Kenesaw. He preceded her in death on December 14, 1997. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in rural Juniata. Betty enjoyed ceramics, shopping, and Husker Football. Betty enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her mother; father; stepmother; husband, William L. Ground; brother, Melvin Shay; sister, Phyllis Witt; and niece, Sandy Labrie.
Survivors include sons and spouses, Bill and Dottie Ground of Juniata, Dan and Vicki Ground of Juniata; 11 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister and spouse, Bonita and Mel Harper; half-sister and spouse, Linda and Jim Thompson; half-brother and spouse, Joe and Gale Shay; stepbrother, Bob Alderson; sister-in-law, Lenora Shay; numerous nieces, nephews, and many other family members.
