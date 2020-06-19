Beverly “Bee” Bernise Johnson was 97 years, 3 months, 2 weeks, 5 days of age at the time of her death, being born in Lincoln, Nebraska on February 17, 1923 to John and Ruth Wilson.
At 8 years old, she was not expected to survive an appendicitis attack. She obviously proved them wrong.
She met Paul J. Johnson in the Nebraska Wesleyan University loft theatre, affectionately called “heaven.” They were united in marriage on August 30, 1942.
For 25 years, she served as Paul’s partner as the preacher’s wife in Indiana and Nebraska. She did an outstanding job, while raising their 5 daughters. While Paul pursued other ways to serve, Bee worked at the Hastings, Nebraska High School Media center establishing and supervising the Computer lab.
They retired to Bella Vista, Arkansas in 1989. Bee lived in their house for 30 years. She volunteered at the local library and was an active member of The First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista. She moved in March 2019 to Lacey, Washington into an Independent Living apartment.
Bee was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rev. Paul J. Johnson; two sisters, Geneice (Maurice) Hoag and Mary (Bob, Sr.) Caddy; daughter, Sue Hamelin; son–in-law, Dennis Volwiler; and two infant grandchildren.
Bee is survived by sister, Ann Turrie; daughters, Oralee Volwiler, Marie (Al) Zimmermann, Sandra Johnson, Jacque (Joe) Hamelin; 11 grandchildren, Lora (Math) Stein, Denise Volwiler, Carrie (Wes) Harper, Theresa Hamelin, James (Melanie) Hamelin, Terri Lynn Hamelin, Allison (Brad) Brekke, Amy Zimmermann, Elizabeth (Lee) Nocheck, John Paul Bridges, Cassandra (Nate) Bechtel; 12 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Bee passed away peacefully at her home, with one of her daughters by her side, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
A service and internment of her ashes, will be held in Tekamah, Nebraska, to be determined, at a time when it is safer to travel.
In lieu of flowers, please send Memorials to the charity of your choice.
