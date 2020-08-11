Beverly E. “Bev” Routh, 78, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away on August 9, 2020, after a brief stay at Harbor House at The Landing in Lincoln.
Bev was born April 22, 1942, in Baltimore, Maryland, to Arnold and Evelyn (Hansen) Engel. After her father’s war-time work was done, Bev’s parents returned home with her to Nebraska. They lived in Trumbull for several years before settling in Hastings. Bev graduated from Hastings Senior High School in 1960, and she then went on to graduate from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 1964 with a degree in Education and English.
While attending Nebraska Wesleyan, Bev met Bob Routh, and they were married in 1964. While Bob was in law school in Washington, D.C., Bev taught high school English in Beltsville, Maryland. In 1966, they returned to Nebraska and settled in Lincoln, where they raised three children. In addition, Bev volunteered for community organizations and served as Christian Education Director for Trinity United Methodist Church for several years. Later, she resumed her full-time teaching career with Lincoln Public Schools, teaching mathematics at Mickle Junior High and Goodrich Junior High (Middle School) for nearly 20 years. After she retired from teaching, Bev devoted much of her time to her family, including her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and she also was active in local quilting groups. In 2018, she was honored as a Distinguished Member of the Lincoln Quilters Guild.
Bev is survived by her husband of 56 years, Robert “Bob” Routh; brother, Dennis Engel of Hastings; daughter, Rebecca Herink of Fremont; son, Daniel Routh and his wife, Laura of Englewood, Colorado; son, David Routh of Lincoln; grandchildren, Jacob (Samantha), Patrick, Nicholas, Eli, Isaac and Caleb Herink and Andrew, William and Elizabeth Routh; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Liam, Charlotte, Oliver and Evelyn Herink; and multiple nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and other relatives. She also is survived by many former students, “neighbor kids” and others whose lives touched hers. Throughout her life, Bev had a special place in her heart for all children.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 14, from 5-7 p.m. at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68512. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 15, at 2 p.m. at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Due to present circumstances, the funeral services will be limited to relatives. Memorials are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church, Nebraska Wesleyan University or to the donor’s choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.