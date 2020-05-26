Hastings, Nebraska resident, Beverly Jane Dedrick, 84, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at her home.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Friday, May 29, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings with Pastor Greg Volzke officiating. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital c/o Harvey Dedrick, 634 South Lincoln Avenue, Hastings, NE 68901. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Beverly was born on January 12, 1936, in Hastings to Victor and Adella (Komrofske) LaPorte. She graduated from Hastings Senior High School. Beverly married Harvey Dedrick on August 10, 1958. She worked as a nurses aide and later went into manufacturing at Thermo King where she retired in 2000.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Shirley Mitchell; brothers, Dick LaPorte, Jim LaPorte, and David LaPorte; sister-in-law and spouse, Jody & Duane Fielder; brothers-in-law and spouse, Cliff & Mary Dedrick and Duane Dedrick.
Survivors include husband, Harvey Dedrick of Hastings; children and spouses, Mike Fielder of Hastings, Pat and Bruce Vahlkamp of Mankato, Kansas, Mark and Heidi Dedrick of Olathe, Kansas, Monica Kluver of Hastings; grandchildren and spouses, Casey and Abby Fielder, Cody Fielder, Marcus Fielder, Brent and Michelle Terwey, Courtney and Dustin Ashworth, Ashley and Bradley Garrett, Amanda Dedrick, Alyssa and Anthony Sisounthone, Skylar and Anthony Hidalgo, Kayla Kluver, Korby Kluver; 11 great-grandchildren; brother and spouse, Robert and Lou LaPorte; sisters-in-law, Hazle LaPorte and Helen LaPorte; brothers-in-law and spouses, Larry and Collene Dedrick, Jim and Peg Dedrick, Marv and Mary Habel, Bill Mitchell; numerous nieces and nephews.
