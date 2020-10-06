Kenesaw, Nebraska, resident Beverly Jean (Stagner) Wall, 74, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020.
She was born December 1, 1945, in Hemple, Missouri, to George and Flossie Ann (Richardson) Stagner. Beverly married Garry G. Wall June 25, 1971. He survives of the home.
Beverly was a longtime member of Bethany Christian Church in Hemple, Missouri, and helped on the farm until she became Garry’s caretaker after his accident in 1986.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters; and two brothers.
Survivors include husband, Garry; children, Richard Wall, and Pam (Brad) Jameson (children Bricyn and Paityn); stepchildren, Judy (Tim) Rogers and Jodie (Bradley) Kurtz; nine grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Hilton.
Farewell services and public live-stream is 10 a.m. Friday, October 9 at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory in St. Joseph, Missouri. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.