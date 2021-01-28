Juniata, Nebraska, resident Billie Lee Kmiec, 79, passed away from cancer Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be Monday, February 1, at 2 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church near Prosser with Pastor Greg Volzke officiating. Book signing will be Sunday, January 31, from 2-6 p.m. at the Apfel Funeral Home, Kenesaw. Burial will be in the Concordia Cemetery near Prosser. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com. Apfel Funeral Home of Kenesaw is in care of the family.
Memorials may be given to Christ Lutheran School near Prosser.
Billie was born July 10, 1941 to Joe and Anna (Bennefeld) Kmiec in rural, Walnut, KS. He was baptized and confirmed at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hepler, KS. He attended Immanuel Lutheran Church school, Hepler, KS and graduated from Girard High School in Girard, KS. He graduated from St. Johns College in Winfield, KS and Concordia University in Seward, NE. Billie taught school from 1963 to 1966 at Christ Lutheran School, near Juniata, from 1966 to 1973 he taught school and was principle at Zion Lutheran in Fairmont, OK and then from 1973 to 1974 Juniata Public Grade School in Juniata. He also had worked at Sherman Service Center and Scherbarth, both in Hastings. He married Madeline Hoffmann on May 29, 1996 at Christ Lutheran near Juniata.
He was a member of the Christ Lutheran Church near Prosser.
He is survived by his wife, Madeline of Juniata; son, Jerold Kmiec of Las Vegas, NV; siblings, Paul Kmiec, Doris (Irvin) Weber, Gene (Verna) Kmiec, and Joe A. Kmiec all of Girard, KS, Grace Pasley of Silver Lake, KS, Carolyn (Bob) Rice of Colleyvillie, TX, Sharen (Steve) Dooley of Topeka, KS, Bob (Rhonda) Kmiec of Walnut, KS and Dan (Linda) Kmiec of Colorado Springs, CO.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Vonnie Kmiec; brother-in-law, Don Pasley; and nephews, Ronnie Pasley and Jim Kmiec.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.