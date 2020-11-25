Blaine M. Araujo, 21, of Hastings, Nebraska formerly of Lexington, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 23, 2020, at his home in Hastings.
A Celebration Of Life Service will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Chaplain Lonna Grabenstein, officiating. For the safety of all attendees, face coverings are recommended.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home.
Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.
Memorials are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.