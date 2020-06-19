Hastings, Nebraska resident, Bobby D. Adams, 66, passed away at his home.
Graveside services are 10 a.m. Friday, June 26, at Juniata Cemetery in Juniata with Pastor Chris Johnson officiating. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Bobby was born July 26, 1953, in Atlanta, Georgia to Charles and Donna (Cloud) Adams. He graduated from Hastings Senior High School in 1971. Bobby worked at Phoenix Industries in Juniata for many years.
Bobby enjoyed watching NASCAR, Husker football, and especially his grandkids play sports. He loved spending his Saturday mornings with Preslea.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include sons, Greg Adams and Derrick Adams; grandchildren, Preslea Adams, Tucker Adams, Caden Adams, Laikyn Haight, Reiley Haight, and Brittany (Adams) Patterson; great-grandchildren, Crew Patterson and Lucy Patterson; brothers and spouses, Terry and Kay Adams, and David and Candy Adams; many nieces and nephews.
