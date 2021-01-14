Bobby “Bob” Dean L’Heureux, of Blue Hill, Nebraska, (formerly of Campbell) passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021 from COVID-19 on his 93rd birthday at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Services will be Tuesday, January 19, 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Campbell with Rev. Ronald Kuehner officiating. Burial will be in the Presbyterian Cemetery, Campbell. Visitation will be Monday, January 18, from 2-8 p.m. with family present from 5-7 p.m. at Campbell Funeral Home in Campbell and one hour prior to services at the church.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Memorials can be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Campbell Funeral Home in Campbell is in charge of arrangements.
Bobby Dean was born on January 9, 1928 to Orial and Estella (Roggenkamp) L’Heureux at his grandparents’ home south of Upland. He was baptized and confirmed in the Presbyterian Church. He completed eighth grade at Presley School north of Campbell and graduated from Campbell High School in 1946. On November 17, 1949 he married Wilma Bartels in the Trinity Lutheran Church in the country before it was moved into Campbell. To this union four children were born. He farmed in the Campbell-Bladen area all of his life. Along with farming, he had a swathing and baling hay business. After retiring he raised acres of sweet corn and enjoyed sharing it and other garden produce with everyone. On November 17, 2016, they moved to Blue Hill after living in the same home for 44 years. On November 17, 2019, Bob and Wilma enjoyed their 70th Anniversary celebration. Preceding him in death were his parents; and a sister-in-law and her husband, Elaine and Don Bierhaus.
Bob is survived by his wife of 71 years, Wilma of Blue Hill; two daughters, Deb Skrdlant of Blue Hill and Leisha (Joe) Roberts of Axtell; two sons, Greg L’Heureux of Campbell, Rick (Arlene) L’Heureux of Wichita, Kansas; one sister, Win (Stu) Bohrer of Omaha; two brothers-in-law, Don (Elaine) Bartels of Blue Hill, Ron (Linda) Bartels of Inavale; eleven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren, Riley (Debbie) Skrdlant, Lanham, Cola and William; Ashley (Josh) Painter, Eleanor; Nathan and Brett Roberts; Jason (Marisa) L’Heureux, Mya, Kaden and Drake; Tyson L’Heuruex; Colby (Crystal) L’Heureux, Connor, Hudson and Brody; Mike (Alexis) L’Heureux, Mateo; Thad, Ricala and Lana L’Heureux.
