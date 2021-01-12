Bobby “Bob” D. L’Heureux, 93, of Blue Hill, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, Nebraska. Services are pending. Campbell Funeral Home, Campbell, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
