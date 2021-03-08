Hastings, Nebraska, resident Bonnie Borrell, 91, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at her home.
Memorial Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, March 11, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Josh Davis officiating. Burial will be at Juniata Cemetery in Juniata. Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Wednesday with family present 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Faith Lutheran Church or to the family. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh, the link will not be live until five minutes before service time.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.