Bonnie Helen (Shurter) Monie, 77, of Doniphan, Nebraska, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
Memorial services are 2 p.m. Friday, February 26, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kenesaw with Reverend Paul Duffy officiating. There will be a celebration of life to follow at the church.
A private family inurnment will be held at a later date. The service will be livestreamed on the Apfel Facebook page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Bonnie was born on November 5, 1943, to William and Olive (Pickard) Shurter in Lincoln. She attended Lincoln Public Schools and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1962.
She married John Traeger in 1963. They had two children, Dale and Paul. After their divorce in 1975, she later married Robert Monie in 1983. Together, they had one daughter, Sarah.
Bonnie was a Kenesaw resident for 37 years, up until a year and a half ago when she moved to Doniphan to be closer to family.
She worked at Western Land Roller and later became a caregiver for the elderly where she retired. She loved to conversate with family and friends and cared deeply for her pets.
She is survived by son, Paul (Tammi) Traeger and grandchild, Rebecca, of Bennet; daughter, Sarah (Alicia) Monie and grandchildren, Christopher and Alexis of Doniphan; stepson, Eric Monie (Amber) and stepdaughters, Anita (Scot) Lounsbury, Cheryl Multcher, Monica Cook (James); and stepgrandchildren, Dominic, Shiann, Dalton, Justice, Emily, and Blake.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant brother; grandson, Kyle; former husband, John; husband Robert; son Dale; stepdaughter Jennifer; and stepgrandson Nathan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.