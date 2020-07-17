Brian Anders, 60, of Hastings Nebraska passed away on a beautiful spring-like day, March 11th, 2020 at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Nebraska. He battled cancer for 18 months before passing. After much delay due to the pandemic, a Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, July 24th, 1:30 at North Shore Church, 100 W 33rd St, Hastings, NE.
Brian was born on April 27th, 1959, in Hastings Nebraska to Kenneth (Bud) and Mary (Valentin) Anders. He attended grade school at District 15 and graduated from Adams Central High School in 1977. He also earned a degree at CCC in Hastings.
Brian met the love of his life, Marla Daugherty in 7th grade. They married in 1979, and received the Lord together in 1980. They had a beautiful family of three children, Charles, Nicholas and Alyssa. In 1986 they established their first home based business called "2 Miles Out" creating and crafting a line of country wood products. In 1994 the "Barn Festival" took root and ran for 25 years. From 1998-2011 they manufactured their own line of high quality scented "Barn Candles", selling them worldwide. Brian worked tirelessly in all of his endeavors and was a wonderful employer who truly loved all of his Barn staff, vendors and loyal customers.
Brian was innovative, creative, industrious and deeply spiritual. He was an accomplished carpenter who loved remodeling projects and had an eye for taking old things and making them beautiful. He enjoyed working outside and was the ultimate handyman. He loved his family with every ounce of his being and was always there for each one of them with love, help, comfort and advice. His eyes lit up in the presence of his three grandchildren, Jaylen, Mikaela and Liam who made him a very happy man in his role as "Papa". Everyone acquainted with Brian knew he had a great sense of humor with just the right amount of sarcasm thrown in for good measure. He had a unique way of rolling his eyes that let you know exactly what he thought and politics were not off topic.
Brian will be truly missed by everyone who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Marla, sons, Charles Anders (Maria) and Nicholas Anders, daughter, Alyssa Anders. His grandchildren, Jaylen Smith, Mikaela and Liam Anders. His mother who forever will call him ‘heaven sent’, Mary Schroeder (Valentin), his caring big sister, Ladonna Rader and loving brother, Bruce Anders (Jeanie). Father and favorite Mother-in-law, Glen & Rosella Daugherty and his beloved sibling-in-laws Rochelle Atchity (Dan), Alan Daugherty (Cathy), Jane Hultquist (Brad) and many family and friends too numerous to mention.
Brian was preceded in death by his fathers Kenneth (Bud) Anders and Duane Schroeder. Also preceded by grandparents Charles and Matilda Anders, Henry and Wilma Valentin, Louis and Laura Schroeder and brother-in-law Roger Rader.
Cards and Memorials may be sent to the Anders Family 3045 S Marian Rd Hastings, NE 68901.
