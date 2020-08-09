Hastings resident Brian F. Yocum, 71, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020.
Memorial services will be at a later date. In honoring his wish to be cremated, there is no viewing or visitation. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings, Nebraska is handling arrangements.
Condolences to www.dewittfuneral.com
Brian was born January 10, 1949, in St. Joseph, Missouri, to Gerald and Alberta (Patrick) Yocum.
Brian graduated from Hastings High School with the class of 1967. Brian received degrees from Hastings College and Central Community College later in life.
He retired from the Union Pacific Railroad and in retirement worked at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
Brian was an honorary member of the French Foreign Legion. He enjoyed reading, building model ships, and any activity outdoors.
Grandpa Brian shared his birthday with Madison, as she was the light of his life. They traveled together to many states. Madison and Grandpa Brian had a very close and strong connection with each other. She was his world and he was hers.
Brian is survived by daughter, Michelle (Jim) Peek; granddaughters, Amanda (Scott) Borrell and Madison Peek; great-granddaughter, Macie Borrell; sisters, Shawn (Ken) Alford, Betsy (Wayne) Helzer, and Sara (Lynn) Croswell; and close friends, Lexie N. Trejo, Hailey Price, and Joshua Warner.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
