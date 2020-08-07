Brian Yocum Aug 7, 2020 Aug 7, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hastings, Nebraska, resident Brian Yocum, 71, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. Services are pending with DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obit Obits Brian Yocum Hastings Nebraska Pass Away Cremation Service Funeral Home Pend Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAllen's selling to Russ's Market parent firmMan dies in crash at Heartwell ParkCDC predicts outbreak this month of rare childhood paralysis linked to virusHealth district sees 14 new COVID-19 casesWashington state officials slam Navy's changes to military testing program that would harm more orcasHealth restrictions in South Heartland district to remain same through AugustPhysician will miss patients, friends in retirementBoard approves Adams Central reopening plan Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Aug 10 Itty Bitty Story Time Mon, Aug 10, 2020 Aug 12 Preschool story hour for ages 3-6 Wed, Aug 12, 2020 Aug 12 All ages story time Wed, Aug 12, 2020 Aug 13 Toddler Time Thu, Aug 13, 2020
