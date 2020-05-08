Bruce K. Beitler, age 91, of Kearney, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
A celebration of life will be at a later date due to COVID-19 concerns. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Bruce was born September 5, 1928, to William E. “Mike” and F. Gladys (Keeney) Beitler and grew up on a farm between Blue Hill and Red Cloud, Nebraska.
Bruce married Barbara (Shadle) on December 23, 1950, at the United Methodist Church in Hemingford, Nebraska. They were blessed with three children and made their home in Hastings and Kearney.
Education was an important part of his life. Bruce graduated from Hastings High School and received his Bachelor’s degree from Hastings College, a Master’s degree from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado, and a Specialist in Education from UNK. He was a teacher in the Hastings Public Schools and Assistant Principal at Kearney Junior High. In his retirement, Bruce worked 13 years as the official greeter at Good Samaritan Hospital.
Bruce was a member of the Kearney Elks Lodge, the First United Methodist Church, and he was a founding member of the Kearney Area 1733 Barbershop Chorus. He was active in the Tehama Temple of Hastings, the Rob Morris Lodge #46 of Kearney, and multiple Shrine Club groups.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Barb; sons, Bob of Hesston, Kansas and Dave (Joanna) of Sandy, Oregon; daughter, Deb (Jan) Jensen of Kearney; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Robert H. Beitler.
Since we are unable to gather at this time to celebrate Bruce, we ask that you share a joke, greet a new friend, warble a tune, smile and find joy in each day.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Nebraska Children’s Home.
