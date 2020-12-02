Hastings, Nebraska, resident Burdetta A. Fricke, 94, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at her home.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, December 7, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday with the family present at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.