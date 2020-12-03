Hastings, Nebraska, resident Burdetta A. Fricke, 94, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at her home.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, December 7, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday and 1-3 p.m. Sunday with the family present at the funeral home. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Burdetta was born September 27, 1926, in Doniphan, NE to Clayborn & Anna (Schmidt) Shields. She graduated from Doniphan High School in 1944. Burdetta married Richard Fricke on August 19, 1947; he preceded her in death on July 18, 1986. She was a homemaker and a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Hastings. Burdetta had a great passion for her family and enjoyed making crafts and angels and watching sports and singing.
Burdetta was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Fricke; son, Ken Fricke; and seven siblings and their spouses.
Survivors include her children, Cathy (Eldon) Mitzelfelt of Hastings, Rick (Nancy) Fricke of Hastings, Cindy Fricke of Hastings, Kevin (Susan) Fricke of Deerfield Beach, FL; daughter-in-law, Alicia Fricke of Lawrence, KS; grandchildren, Chad (Jennifer) Mitzefelt, Ryan (Stephanie) Fricke, Jacque Frick, Blake Fricke, Keenan (Theresa) Demers, Jonathan (Anne) Demers, Nathan (Lara) Demers; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and many other family members.
