Former Ayr, Nebraska, resident Burdette A. Schulz, 99, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Heritage College View Assisted Living in Hastings, Nebraska, where he was most recently a resident.
Private graveside service and burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be held at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Burdette was born April 20, 1921, to Albert and Clara (Bachman) Schulz on a farm near Ayr. He attended Blue Hill District 51 rural school through the fifth grade, Trinity Lutheran School grades six through eighth, then attended and graduated from Blue Hill High School in 1939. After graduating he farmed with his father until October 1942 at which time he enlisted in the U.S. Army. Following basic training and prior to his overseas deployment, Burdette married Caroline Hinrichs of Glenvil on March 17, 1944, at St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Salina, Kansas. Shortly after they were married, Burdette served in World War II spending the next 22 months in the South Pacific. Following an honorable discharge from the Army in December 1945 he worked at the Naval Ammunition Depot for two years until he returned to farming near Ayr in 1948. He and Caroline farmed near Ayr until they retired and moved to Hastings in 1987.
Burdette was a long time member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Hill where he served as an elder and school board member for several years. He joined Faith Lutheran Church in 1987 following the move to Hastings.
Burdette was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather to his family with many, many treasured friendships. He loved farming and being with family & friends. We will all miss him very much.
Burdette was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Caroline in May of 2014; parents, Albert and Clara; and brother, Marvin.
Survivors include his son, Terry Schulz and wife Rhonda of Andover, Kansas; daughter, Julie Tatro and husband Wayne of Black Diamond, Washington; five grandchildren, Stacey Smith of Omaha, Terra Schulz of Tampa, Florida, Jade Schulz (Jeannie) of Modesto, California, Amber Swanson (Mikal) of Ravensdale, Washington, and Ryan Tatro (Alissa) of Los Alamos, New Mexico; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.