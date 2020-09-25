Burdette J. Jameson, 70, of rural Upland, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at his home.
Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Minden with the Rev. Julius Tvrdy officiating. A lunch reception will be served following the service at the Upland Community Hall. Rosary services will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, September 28, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Minden. The current health recommendations will be followed for faith-based services. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date at the Upland Cemetery. There will be no visitation as the family has honored Burdette’s wish for cremation. Memorials in Burdette’s honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Burdette was born on July 15, 1950 in Hastings, Nebraska, to Merwin and Mary (Sullivan) Jameson. He attended Campbell Public School and graduated with the class of 1969.
He was united in marriage to Gwen Morgan on November 28, 1970 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Campbell. The family made their home in Upland, where he farmed for many years.
Burdette was a member of the St. John’s Catholic Church and Upland Volunteer Fire Department; he also served on the rural fire board. He enjoyed trips to the casino and rodeos, traveling, farming, tending cattle and loved spending time with his nieces and nephews.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Gwen of Upland; nieces and nephews, Kevin (Kerri) Jameson of Kenesaw, Brad (Pam) Jameson of Kenesaw, DeAnne (Chris) Birkestrand of Minden, Carrie “Calvin” (B.A.) Antlitz of San Diego, Tammy (Mike) Eifert of Kearney, Tim (Amy) Schmidt of Minden, Todd Schmidt of Campbell, Trent (Mindy) Schmidt of Roseland, Correna (Mike) Iverson of Columbus, Cody (Krissy) Simonton of Upland, Crystal Simonton of Campbell, and Cindy Smith of Manhattan, Kansas; brother, Gary Jameson of Hastings; brothers-in-law, Joe Schmidt of Campbell and Dean Simonton of Campbell; as well as a host of extended relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
