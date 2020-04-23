Blue Hill, Nebraska, resident Byron H. Pavelka, 82, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 20, 2020, at home.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 25, at the Cloverton Cemetery in rural Bladen, Nebraska, with Pastor Dan Albers officiating. Visitation will be Friday, April 24, from 1-5 p.m. at Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill. Memorials may be sent to the family C/O Janice Pavelka, 1992 St. Highway 281, Blue Hill, Nebraska to be designated at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
Byron was born on December 29, 1937, to Hugo J. and Etta J. (Alberts) Pavelka on a farm southwest of Blue Hill. He attended Prairie Gem School through the eighth grade and graduated from Blue Hill High School in 1955. He farmed with his dad until joining the Navy. After serving in the Navy he returned to farm with his dad. He married Janice F. Sidlo on January 15, 1958, at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings, Nebraska. He enjoyed his livestock and hunting.
Byron is survived by his wife, Janice of Blue Hill; two sons, Charlie Pavelka of Blue Hill and Kevin (Melva) Pavelka of Kearney; two grandsons, Connor and Cameron Pavelka; one sister and brother-in-law, Lorna (John, Jr.) Soucek; three sisters-in-law, Mary Sidlo of Hastings, Irma Swanson of Wyoming and Martina Juranek of Blue Hill.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, David; one sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis (Lyle) Stabenow; father and mother-in-law, Ralph and Maye Sidlo; three brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Jim and JoAnn Sidlo, Jack Swanson and Gordon Sidlo.
