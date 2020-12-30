Former Kenesaw, Nebraska, resident Candace Kay Shurigar passed away at her home in Wichita, Kansas on December 11, 2020 surrounded by family and friend, Dody Colin, after a short battle with cancer. Her wish was to be cremated. Candy was born on April 18, 1959 in Hastings, Nebraska, to Frank and Shirley (Miller) Shurigar.
Candy married Charles “Chuck” Oleksy with whom she had two children, Jonathan and Karen.
Candy graduated from Kenesaw High School in 1977. She volunteered at the Adams County Sheriff’s Department as an ambulance attendant during her senior year.
Candy attended college in Winfield, Kansas and graduated as a paramedic. She was employed by Sedgwick County EMS for over 20 years. Candy continued her education finally becoming an EMICT after retiring from Sedgwick County which enabled her to become the Director of Kansas Air Ambulance. She made many flights from coast to coast while caring for her patients.
During her career, Candy delivered 15 babies and saved countless lives.
Candy had three joys in her life besides work: her son, Jonathan, daughter, Karen and granddaughter Lucy.
Candy is survived by her son Jonathan and fiancee Kaylee; daughter, Karen; granddaughter, Lucy, all of Wichita; parents, Frank and Shirley Shurigar of Kenesaw; sisters, Lynn Sinner of Kearney and Rhoda Shurigar of Grand Island; brother, James Shurigar and wife Brenda of North Platte; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents and her husband Charles “Chuck.”
