Harvard, Nebraska resident, Carl E. Justa, 90, passed away peacefully in his home, Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Graveside services will be Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Harvard Cemetery with military rites.
Memorials may be given to the Harvard Community Foundation for the new Harvard fire hall; PO box 119 Harvard, NE 68944.
Carl was born January 28, 1930 to Clayton and Clara (Kohler) Justa in Fairmont, Nebraska. He graduated from Fairmont High School. He served in the United States Marines. He married Larena Rolfsmeier on August 12, 1956 in Seward, Nebraska. Larena passed away November 28, 2006. Carl farmed in Friend, Nebraska before moving to Harvard to farm for 15 years. He was also a co-owner of an Independent Fertilizer Company and City Oil. After farming Carl owned the Char Bar in Harvard for many years.
Carl enjoyed fishing, boating and hunting. He enjoyed his Harvard Community and was a member of the Harvard City Council. He was a former post commander of the American Legion in Fairmont, a member of the Harvard VFW and the Harvard Chamber of Commerce.
He is survived by three sons, Steven, David and Jim (Becky) Justa; three grandchildren, Brittany (Jon) Hauck, Maddison Justa and Whitney (Aaron) Hill; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Vern Justa; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Larena.
