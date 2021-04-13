Hastings, Nebraska resident Carl S. Woods, 72, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 16, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Chad Brodrick and Pastor Robert Porter officiating. Burial will be 9 a.m. Monday, April 19, at Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Thursday with family present 5-7 p.m. and one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh, the link will not be live until five minutes before service time.
For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Carl was born on September 26, 1948, to Elvin and Elah (Rose) Woods and raised in Marietta, OH. He graduated from Marietta High School in 1966. Carl served in the U.S. Air Force for eight years with tours to Vietnam and Thailand. He moved to Hastings in 1969 with the Air Force Detachment 10 where he met Audrey in May of 1969 and they were married on June 3, 1972. To this union, Corey was born in 1976 and Cale was born in 1978.
They moved to Lincoln in 1980 with the Air National Guard where Carl worked full-time for five years. In 1985, he began his career with the Federal Aviation Administration in Columbus, NE. He relocated with the FAA to North Platte, NE in 1996. In 2002, he moved again with the FAA to be the Electronics Maintenance Manager at Eppley Airfield in Omaha, NE; where he retired in May 2016. Carl and Audrey returned to Hastings in October 2019. Carl was a member of North Shore Assembly of God Church. His biggest delight was his five granddaughters.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Survivors include his wife, Audrey Woods of Hastings; sons, Corey Woods, Cale (Mandy) Woods; grandchildren, Alexis Goebel, Madalyn Woods, Alysa Woods, Brielle Woods and Brinley Woods; sisters, Carol Masters and Sandy (Gale) Lang; brothers, Larry (Rosemary) Woods, Gilbert (Cindy) Woods and Deane (Jan) Woods; sisters-in-law, Barbara Brodrick, Wendy (Rick) James and Bonnelle Pagel; brothers-in-law, Ron (Marcy) Porter, Robert (Norma) Porter and Lowell (Debbie) Porter; many nieces and nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.