Carol Ann McInturf, 84, of rural Stamford, Nebraska, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services are 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at the United Methodist Church in Alma, Nebraska, with pastors Seong Lee and Jim Bendorf officiating. Interment will follow at the Stamford Cemetery at Stamford.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, at the Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma.
A memorial has been established in Carol’s honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com
The Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of the arrangements.
