Carol Ann McInturf, 84, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, in rural Stamford.
Services are 10 a.m. Thursday, August 6, at the United Methodist Church in Alma, Nebraska, with Pastors Seong Lee and Jim Bendorf officiating. Interment will follow at the Stamford Cemetery. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma. Memorials may go to the family. Condolences may be sent to www.nelsonbauerfh.com. The Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of the arrangements. Due to COVID-19, current CDC guidelines will be followed. The funeral service will be livestreamed at the Alma-Republican City United Methodist Churches Facebook page.
Carol was born at Stamford, Nebraska, on March 29, 1936, to Matthew and Bertha (Rasmussen) Beien.
Survivors include husband, Lavern; daughters, Lynda (Lee) Lubeck of Stamford, Peggy (Randy) Skaggs of Wood River, Cindy (Jeff) Wolf of Odessa, Patty (Brent) Gollner of Hastings; seven grandkids; 11 great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Larry (Jacque) McInturf of Alma.
