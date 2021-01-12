Clay Center, Nebraska resident Carol Jean Kiolbasa, 73, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, January 15, at the United Church of Christ in Clay Center with Pastor Ethan Feistner officiating. Interment will follow at the Clay Center Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 1-7 p.m., with the family present from 5-7 p.m., at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel in Clay Center.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.
Condolences may be left at www.mclaughlinchapel.com.
It is suggested that masks be worn by those in attendance. Social distancing and current COVID-19 DHM’s will be followed at both the visitation and funeral.
Services will be live-streamed from the Heartland Shared Ministries YouTube page, https://youtu.be/K6-O5uAreqI.
