Hastings, Nebraska, resident Carol Lee Sole, 80, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
There will be no services at this time. Memorials may be given to Heartland Pet Connection. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Carol was born May 15, 1940, in Hastings to Lylle and Jessie (Swartz) Kindig. She graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a master’s degree in math and physics. Carol was a math instructor at Central Community College for over 30 years and was a physics instructor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for a brief period of time. She loved to write and work in her garden.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents and former spouse, Bill Sole.
Survivors include daughter, Elsie Sole of Hastings; and sister, Mary Heflinger of Mountain View, California.
