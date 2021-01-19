Hastings, Nebraska, resident Caroline M. Dyer, 89, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021, at her home.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 23, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings with Pastor Dale E. Dyer and Pastor Greg Lindenberger officiating. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, January 23, at Franklin Cemetery in Franklin, NE. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Friday with family present 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church for the prayer shawl ministry.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Caroline was born May 21, 1931, in Deshler, NE to William B. & Wilhelmina (Meester) Koci. She graduated from Ong High School as valedictorian and attended college for one year. Caroline of Hastings, formerly of Franklin, met and was married to Gerald Dyer on June 17, 1951, to which union was born five children. Together they farmed northwest of Franklin for 39 years. During that time she also worked as a CNA and a CMA at the nursing home in Franklin, retiring with 30 years of service. Many people were blessed to have received prayer shawls through her church or baby blankets through the hospital and lap blankets for nursing homes. She spent at least two hours a day making these items. In 2016, she received the Lifetime Achievement volunteer award from the Good Samaritan Society for Hastings Village.
Those that have welcomed her to Heaven are her husband Gerald; her parents; daughter, Linda and her husband Ronald Gardner; grandson, Aaron Gardner; great-grandson, Nicholas Robinson; and three sisters, Rose Rothfus, Helen Cook, and Adeline Allen.
She leaves at her passing her sons & their spouses, David and Linda Dyer of Ponca City, OK, Dale and Darlene Dyer of Tulsa, OK, Raymond and Diane Dyer of Cropwell, AL, and Kenneth and Ronda Dyer of Hanford, CA; 9 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren; brothers and spouse, George Koci & friend, Dorothy Comfort of Fairfield, CA and Darrell and Kaye Koci of Franklin; and sister, Margaret Karnatz of Hastings.
