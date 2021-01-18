Hastings, Nebraska, resident Caroline M. Dyer, 89, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021, at her home.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 23, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings with Dale E. Dyer and Pastor Greg Lindenberger officiating. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, January 23, at Franklin Cemetery in Franklin, Nebraska. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Friday with family present 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to First United Methodist for the prayer shawl ministry.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
