Carolyn I. Brennfoerder, 81, of Grand Island, Nebraska, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Grand Island Lakeview Care Home.
Services will take place at a later date. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Carolyn was born on December 19, 1938, in Lincoln, the daughter of Ray and Irene (Broz) Holroyd.
She attended school in Geneva, where she graduated from Geneva High School. Carolyn moved to Edgar and managed the local café. She lived in Lawrence for a few years until moving to Grand Island.
Carolyn enjoyed gardening and crocheted many gifts for friends and family. Her faith brought her peace and comfort while reading her Bible and watching the Christian stations. She was a Kansas City Royals fan and Broncos fan.
For the last several years, Carolyn was in the loving care of her brother, Goldy. She enjoyed visits from her granddaughters, Mandy and Jessie and her great-grandkids, Maddie, Jase, and Jax. She also looked forward to her phone calls from Craig.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Corey (Jackie) Brennfoerder of Edgar, Pam Hoelting of Holdrege, Craig (Jennifer) Brennfoerder of Norris City, IL, and Curt (Charito) Brennfoerder of Yukon, OK; brother, Elden “Goldy” Holroyd of Grand Island and Dwain Holroyd; along with many grandkids and great-grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Condolences may be left for Carolyn’s family at www.giallfaiths.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.