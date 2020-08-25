Carolyn Joyce Fuelberth was born July 31, 1942 in Campbell, Nebraska to Alexander and Susannah (Diederich) Grams. She was baptized and confirmed at the Presbyterian church in Campbell, and graduated from Campbell High School in 1961.
Carolyn worked in Holdrege and Grand Island for the telephone company. She married Don Fuelberth on November 25, 1967 in Campbell, and they moved to Stuart where they raised 3 children.
Carolyn worked at Stuart Furniture from August 1983 to September 2019. She volunteered at Stuart Community Church on Wednesday night church school, was the church clerk, and helped out at the Cleveland Bible Camp. She loved to bake and cook but especially loved spending time with her grandkids. Carolyn also volunteered working for many years at the Stuart raceway.
She passed away peacefully at her home in Stuart, Nebraska on August 20, 2020.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Don of Stuart; children, Darian (Wendi) of Stuart, Tracy (Becky) of Central City, and Carla Fuelberth of Norfolk; seven grandchildren, Tanner and Scott Fuelberth of Ainsworth, Dalton Freudenburg of Storm Lake, Iowa, Rylee and Austin Fuelberth of Stuart, Tyler (Izzy) Fuelberth and Caleb (Kaylee) Fuelberth both of Central City; great-grandson, Bentlee Fuelberth of Ainsworth; brothers, Gary (Barb) Grams of Ankeny, Iowa and Robert (Nancy) Grams of Hastings; sister, Connie (Gary) Welty of Kearney; sister-in-law, Kolleen Grams of Campbell; brother-in-law, Robert (LaNell) Fuelberth of Central City; sister-in-law, Janet (Robert) Seegebarth of Hadar; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Elaine Urborm and Thelma Wilson; and brothers, Alvin and Raymond Grams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.