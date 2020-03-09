Carolyn M. Jackson, 63, of Riverton died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Memorial services are 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud with the Rev. Kasey Loschen officiating. Private family interment will take place at a later date.
Book signing will be Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
A memorial fund has been established by the family for later designation.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsfh.com
