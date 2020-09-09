Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Carter Michael Bruckman, 69, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida.
A celebration of Carter’s life was held on Thursday, September 10, at Memorial Park in the Riverside Historic District of Jacksonville, Florida where many of his friends gathered to enjoy food and fellowship and reminisce about how Carter had so wonderfully touched each of their lives. A local memorial service will be planned and announced at a later date. The family is suggesting any monetary memorials be made to the Biology Department of Hastings College in Hastings. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Carter was born on October 14, 1950, in Hastings to Victor and Margaret (Marmie) Bruckman. He graduated from Hastings Senior High School in 1968 and Hastings College in 1973. Following his college graduation, Carter managed Pastime Bowl in Hastings until he joined the United States Navy on September 5, 1974. After attending basic training in San Diego, California, Carter was transferred to the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland for a year-long special training as a medical laboratory technologist. After graduating first in his class, Carter was assigned to the Bethesda Navy’s Medical Center’s laboratory staff, where he stayed until 1978. The remainder of Carter’s Navy career took him to medical laboratories in Okinawa, Japan, Whiting Field outside of Pensacola, Florida, and to Jacksonville, Florida where he retired on November 30, 1994, and decided to make his permanent home.
Carter’s two biggest loves in life were his son, Michael Craig Bruckman, and cooking.
Carter was an amazingly talented cook, but his love for cooking may have actually taken a back seat to his love for sharing his awesome creations and his love for the people he shared them with. Carter particularly enjoyed times he spent in the kitchen with his son, Craig, who seemingly inherited his culinary talents.
Carter was preceded in death by his father, Victor Bruckman; and sister, Julie (Bruckman) Ellis.
Carter is survived by his son, Michael Craig Bruckman who recently moved to Jacksonville to help care for him; mother, Margaret (Marmie) Bruckman of Overton; one sister, Vicki (Bruckman) Gilpin and husband Joe of Overton; and three brothers, David Bruckman and wife Charlene of Fort Meyers, Florida, Robert Bruckman and wife Pam of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Charles Bruckman and wife Cheryl of Cambridge. Carter is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Additionally, Carter was blessed to have many wonderful friends who will miss him dearly.
