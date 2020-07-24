Catherine A. Osterbuhr, 91, of Minden, Nebraska, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at her son Tom’s home in Bellevue.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 27, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Minden with the Rev. Julius Tvrdy officiating. Current health recommendations for faith-based services will be followed, and the use of a face mask is encouraged. Interment will be held following services at the Minden Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, with Rosary services beginning at 4 p.m. at the Craig Funeral Home in Minden. Memorials in Catherine’s honor are kindly suggested to the St. John’s Catholic Church P.C.C.W (Altar Society) or the Lyra Mais Medical Support Fund in Heartwell. Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Catherine was born on April 8, 1929, at the Filbin family home, four miles north of Heartwell, to Richard and Margaret (Shanahan) Filbin. She attended rural grade school near Heartwell, and graduated valedictorian from Heartwell High School in 1947.
Catherine and her sister, Phyllis, moved to Kansas City, Missouri, in 1948 and soon were employed by Transworld Airlines (TWA). Catherine was a booking agent for flights accessing Kansas City’s large, international airport. In late 1950, Catherine left her busy life and returned home, enjoying the rural setting and renewing contacts with her family, friends and a young barber named Denny Osterbuhr.
She was united in marriage to Dennis Osterbuhr on September 17, 1951, at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Heartwell, and to this union three children were born: Michael, James and Thomas. The family made their home in Minden.
After the boys were well beyond grade school, Catherine worked for Carlson’s Bakery. In 1969, she was hired as an assistant to Pat Osterbuhr, the Kearney County Clerk, and then moved into the job of Clerk of the District Court of Kearney County. She held that position until her retirement in 1999.
She was a member of St. John’s parish and St. John’s P.C.C.W. (Altar Society). She enjoyed playing cards and especially Bridge. Her favorite flowers were peonies and geraniums. She planted ten peony bushes in her yard. Catherine loved seeing her grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
Catherine and Denny were cancer survivors. Catherine was a devoted caregiver to her disabled husband for forty years. She attended Sunday Mass every week and Holy Day Masses. She had a devout love for the Blessed Virgin Mary and prayed the rosary daily without exception.
Those left to cherish her memory include sons, Michael (Monica) Osterbuhr, Thomas “Tom” (Chris) Osterbuhr; grandchildren, Katelyn (Mark) Wilee, Denise (Jay) Morris, Meghan Osterbuhr, Jason (Christine) Osterbuhr, Alyson Osterbuhr, Brandon Osterbuhr; great-granddaughter, Luna Rose; sister, Peggy (Jim) Pulver; brother, Jim Filbin; nine nieces; six nephews; as well as many devoted cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, James; husband, Denny; brother, Dick Filbin; sister, Mary Phyllis Gilliland; sisters-in-law, Patricia Novotne Filbin and Judy Dellert Filbin; and her parents.
Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.