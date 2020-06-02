Hastings, Nebraska resident, Chad E. Hendrickson, 50, passed away on May 14, 2020 at his home.
Graveside services with military rites are 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at Blue Hill Cemetery in Blue Hill with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Book signing will be from 9-5 on Friday, June 5. We will be in compliance with the CDC guidelines of 10 people gathering at a time for visitation, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Chad was born on October 2, 1969, to Jack and Regina (Brumbaugh) Hendrickson in Hastings. Chad graduated from Hastings High School in 1987. He served in the US Army from May 11, 1988 to August 14, 1989.
Chad loved motorcycles and his yellow truck. He enjoyed going to the gym and working out.
Chad was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and brother, Michael.
Survivors include children, Anastasia and Brandon Gish of Central City, Tabitha Decker of Omaha, Kayla Decker of Utah, and Nicolas Decker of Florida; nine grandchildren; and many other family members and friends.
