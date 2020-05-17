Chad Hendrickson May 17, 2020 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hastings resident Chad Hendrickson, 50, died on May 14, 2020, at his home. Services are pending with Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center serving the family. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obit Obits Chad Hendrickson Cremation Center Funeral Home Hastings Pend Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBody found in caboose identifiedAdams County sees eighth death from COVID-19, but local disease trend is downwardState moves to relax additional COVID-19 restrictions in South Heartland districtTest Nebraska returns 500 results in Grand Island area; state total at 9,772 casesFive new COVID-19 cases recorded in Adams County on SaturdayFremont City Council approves time-limit ordinanceBeatrice police car destroyed following pursuitDeputies serve search warrant, make arrest in hit-and-run of 23-year-old Auburn womanFrustrations mount over Test Nebraska initiativeTyson reports 212 COVID-19 cases at its Madison plant Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events May 18 Itty Bitty Story Time Mon, May 18, 2020 May 20 Preschool story hour for ages 3-6 Wed, May 20, 2020 May 20 All ages story time Wed, May 20, 2020 May 21 Toddler Time Thu, May 21, 2020
