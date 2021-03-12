Hastings, Nebraska resident Chad M. Robertson, 48, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at UMNC in Omaha.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, at North Shore Assembly of God Church in Hastings with Pastor Chris Johnson officiating, casual attire is welcomed. Private burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation service is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to his family for a later designation.
Condolences to www.dewittfuneral.com.
Chad was born December 21, 1972, in Aurora, Nebraska to Valton and Meda (Ponder) Robertson. He graduated from Harvard High School with the class of 1991. Chad worked in manufacturing and then as a Graphic Designer for Business World in Hastings. He was a gifted musician and artist. Chad enjoyed time spent playing music with his brother, Todd.
Chad is survived by his mother and stepfather, Meda and Dean Taubanhiem; brother and fiancée, Todd Robertson and Charisse Lindsey; nephew, Sky Zilla; along with aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Valton Robertson.
