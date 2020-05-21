Juniata, Nebraska, resident Charles “Chuck” Wagner, 65, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Due to COVID-19 directed health measures, the Wagner family graciously asks those who are able to line main street in Juniata with cars as a tribute to Chuck. The Juniata Volunteer Fire Department will be processing through town before going to the cemetery at approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 26. Graveside services will remain family only, your cooperation is greatly appreciated. Burial will be at Juniata Cemetery in Juniata. Book signing is 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday and Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Chuck was born on October 14, 1954, in Bloomfield, Nebraska to Hans H. and Waunieta (Nichols) Wagner. He graduated from Bloomfield High School in Bloomfield and received his Associate’s Degree in Applied Technology from Central Community College in Hastings. Chuck married Cindy Dyer on July 20, 1974. He was the Village Superintendent in Juniata for many years and was a member of the Juniata Volunteer Fire Department for 30+ years.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Ruth; and brother, Ralph Wagner.
Survivors include wife, Cindy Wagner; daughter and spouse, Nicole and Tyler Pratt; grandson, Lincoln Pratt; brother-in-law and spouse, Steven and Mary Dyer; niece and spouse, Michelle and Jason Mika; nephew and spouse, Mark and Meg Dyer; great-nephew, Cordell Mika; great-nieces, Savannah Dyer, Josalyn Dyer, and Kira Dyer; stepsister and spouse, Kay and Jim Abbenhaus; stepbrother, Lonnie Opkis; aunts, uncles and numerous cousins.
