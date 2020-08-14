Charles H. “Tommy” Toms Jr., 87, of York, Nebraska passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
He is survived by Vicki (Mick) Northrop and Cindi (Steve) Nickel of York, Kristi Felix (Marc) of Lincoln, Tommy (Dee) Toms and Cathy (Dale) Davis of Hastings, and Al Chambers (special son) of Lincoln; 17 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Jane Toms Bovey of Kearney; sister-in-law, Linda Toms of York; brother-in-law, Vaughn King of McCook; nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Adaire; parents, Charles H. Toms Sr. and Fern Toms Waldbaum; and brothers, Paul and Art.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, at the Greenwood Cemetery in York. Memorial services will follow at 10 a.m., on the south lawn of the First Presbyterian Church in York with the Reverend Dr. Michael Eickhoff officiating. Both services will be live streamed on Metz Mortuary’s Facebook page. Tommy’s family requests guests to wear their favorite Husker gear to his service. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. — 8 p.m. at the mortuary. Memorials may be directed to First Presbyterian Church or to the York Community Foundation for Athletic Scholarships. COVID-19 funeral guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating and masks encouraged. Condolences may be sent to his family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
