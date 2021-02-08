Hastings, Nebraska, resident Charles W. “Chuck” Buss, 89, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 at his daughter’s home, under the care of his family and Mary Lanning Hospice.
Charles “Chuck” was born December 9, 1931, to William and Elizabeth (Niemeyer) Buss on a farm west of Blue Hill, the eldest of six children born to them. He spent his growing up years on that farm. Charles was baptized on March 13, 1932 and confirmed on May 20, 1945 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Hill. He attended Sunny Slope School District 32 west of Blue Hill, later 6th thru 8th grade at Trinity Lutheran School, and graduated from Blue Hill High School in 1950.
Charles served in the United States Army from January 11, 1951 to January 10, 1954. He was awarded the Purple Heart for being combat wounded while serving on the front lines during the Korean Conflict.
On June 28, 1953 he was united in marriage to Eleanor L. Hobrock at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church by the Reverend Paul DeFreese. To this union two daughters were born, Linda and Gloria. Charles and Eleanor were married for 56 years before her passing on January 11, 2010.When first married, they farmed his parents’ farm west of Blue Hill. Over the years he was employed mostly in retail store management positions. He and his wife were also part owners of three Rexall Drug stores in the Denver area from 1968 to 1982. They lived for a short time in Idaho and lived in several Nebraska locations including Hastings before moving to the Denver area in 1964 and then to Wichita, KS in 1972. They moved back to Hastings in 1978. After retiring in 1993, they enjoyed traveling to many parts of the country visiting friends and relatives along the way. In retirement, Charles enjoyed researching family history. In addition to computer research, he also enjoyed visiting cemeteries, churches, and courthouses in search of genealogy findings.
He was a member of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and several veterans organizations. He was a past member of the Adams County Historical Society and Adams County Genealogical Society.
He is survived by his daughters, Linda (Steve) Scheierman of Hastings and Gloria Smith of Lincoln; granddaughter, Nellie (Matthew) Keller of Lincoln; two great-grandchildren, Hadley Eleanor Keller and Rhett Austin Keller of Lincoln; brother, Rodney Buss of Blue Hill; sister, Shirley (Paul) Kothe of Roseland; and other extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Eleanor; infant sister, Phyllis; brother, Gerald and wife Yvonne (Queen) Buss; sister, Lois Chapman and husband Melvin; sister-in-law, Betty (Hogrefe) Buss; brother-in-law, Marvin and wife Sheila (DeBacker) Hobrock; and special friend, Julane Meyer.
