Hastings, Nebraska, resident, Cheri J. Reams, 62, wife, mother, and mommo passed away peacefully Friday, July 3, 2020, with her family by her side.
Cheri was with her family on vacation per her demand as she was battling a short hard-fought fight with cancer. Cheri didn’t make it home and met the Lord in Loveland, Colorado.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 10, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with Minister Raleigh White officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation is Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home, and one hour prior to service at the church. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Cheri was born on February 21, 1958, to Eugene and Virginia (Lewis) Bukowski. Her parents preceded her in death at a young age so her grandparents finished raising her in Grand Island, Nebraska. Cheri graduated from Grand Island Senior High School. The day after graduation she married the love of her life Rick Reams on May 21, 1976. Forty-four years later and they were still best friends. To this union, they raised their four children in Hastings.
Cheri was a driven professional with an unmatched work ethic. Cheri and Rick owned and operated Reams Wrecker Service in Hastings for over 50 years. If you didn’t know Cheri from the towing operations then you surely met her at the Hastings Federal Credit Union. Cheri just celebrated 28 years of devotion to the Credit Union as the collections manager. Ask any member of the Credit Union and they will have their own memories of Cheri as she was always focused on relationships and helping others.
Cheri was a devoted mother, raising her children and grandchildren was always her priority. To the day she passed away she proved family was her pride and joy.
Cheri was preceded in death by her parents.
Cheri is survived by her husband, Rick Reams; children, spouses and families, Michael Reams, Jordan and Gabrielle Reams, Stacy and Chris Bates, Rilee and Jaxen Bates, Tiffany and Adam Fitzke, Paetyn and Emersyn Fitzke, Tabitha and Brandon Miller, Isabelle Reams and Cooper Miller. Also, left behind, Cheri has four sisters and one brother that survive her. Special family friends known and treated as family, Grant and Becki Bachman, Braelyn, Brynlee, Griffey and Gillian Bachman.
We want to leave you with this. Cheri was a true legacy, her motto always was “no one gets left behind” as you go on through life please choose to pick others up when they fall, be a mentor and give guidance, cheer on the underdog, and last but not least in a world where you can be anything…be kind.
