Cheryl A. Dedrickson

Sutton, Nebraska, resident Cheryl Ann Dedrickson, 73, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, at Legacy Square in Henderson.
Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton with Father Michael Zimmer officiating.
Services will be live-streamed from stmaryssutton.org. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Sutton. Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Wednesday at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com
Cheryl was born August 7, 1947, in Hays, Kansas, to Eugene and Irene (Meyers) Bollig. She received her education at Sacred Heart Catholic School in Plainville, Kansas, and Plainville High School.
She married Gordon Dedrickson on August 14, 1971, in Plainville. She was employed with Plainville Hospital, Hays Medical/Pathology lab and the ASCS office in Clay Center, Nebraska. She also farmed alongside her husband for many years.
Cheryl was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Altar Society, Sutton Community Home Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary Argonne Unit #61 of Sutton, Teammates of Sutton, and Red Hatters Club.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Karla and Bruce Fehr of Sutton; grandchildren, Tyler Fehr and Emily Bauer of Sutton, Brady Fehr of Clay Center, and Megan Fehr of Sutton; nieces, Sandy Goings of Ohio, Amanda Ware of California, Trish Summers of Missouri and their families; nephews, Larry Wilkerson Jr. of Texas, Billy Wilkerson of Kansas, and Bobby Wilkerson of Arizona and families; special cousin, Sheila Deckert of Colorado and numerous other relatives and friends.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Larry Wilkerson; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
