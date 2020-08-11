Hastings, Nebraska, resident Cheryl L. Stutzman, 65, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Graveside service is 2 p.m. Friday, August 14, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings with Pastor Paul Julian officiating. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to Morrison Cancer Center. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Cheryl was born March 6, 1955, in Hastings, to Don and Gwen (Kennedy) Lamborn. She graduated from Hastings High School. Cheryl married Doug Stutzman on May 13, 1996, in Reno, Nevada.
Cheryl worked for Runza Restaurants and Eileen’s Colossal Cookies in Hastings. She enjoyed Friday evenings in the garage with all her special friends, socializing with family and friends, trips to casinos, seeing her grandchildren, golfing, and watching Nebraska football.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Don Lamborn; and sisters, Mary Stutzman and Sharon Phinney.
Survivors include husband, Doug Stutzman of Hastings; son and spouse, Kelcey and Candi Fox; grandchildren, Mikaila, Jordyn and Lilli; sister, Alice Robinson and friend Ron Beach.
