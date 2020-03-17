Hastings, Nebraska resident, Cheryl L. Stutzman, 65, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service and burial will be held at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to Morrison Cancer Center. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
