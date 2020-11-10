Lawrence, Nebraska, resident Chester J. Kohmetscher, 93, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at his home in Lawrence.
Rosary will be Thursday, November 12, 8 p.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, November 13, 10:30 a.m., both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence, with Father Corey Harrison officiating. Burial with Military Rites by Kent Kailey American Legion Post #45 of Lawrence, and the Army National Guard Honors Team, will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Lawrence. Visitation will be Thursday, November 12, from 3-9 p.m. at the Lawrence Visitation Chapel. A memorial has been established to be designated at a later date.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Chester was born on March 22, 1927, to Alois J. and Helen M. (Lemke) Kohmetscher in Webster County, Nebraska. He graduated from Sacred Heart School and then Lawrence High School in 1945. Chester served in the United States Army from Sept. 18, 1951, to June 17, 1953, during the Korean War and was wounded in action near Soho-Dong, North Korea. He received the Purple Heart. On April 24, 1956, he married Helen K. Hubl at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He farmed near Lawrence and worked at P.W. Pipe in Hastings for fifteen years. He had been a 4-H leader and American Legion Commander. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he was a lector for many years, Kent Kailey American Legion Post #45 of Lawrence, V.F.W. Post #10045 of Deweese, and the Knights of Columbus. He was a big sports fan, especially of the Huskers, where he and his wife Helen had season tickets for many years. He enjoyed doing puzzles and framing them and playing cards. He especially enjoyed his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Chester is survived by his wife of 64 years, Helen of Lawrence; four sons and one daughter, Tom (Pat Hagan) Kohmetscher of McCook, John (Laurie) Kohmetscher of Fairfield, Frank (Marilyn) Kohmetscher of Doniphan, Larry (Suzie) Kohmetscher of Lawrence and Marlene Kohmetscher of Lincoln; nine grandchildren; Laura and Betsy Kohmetscher, Nathan Kohmetscher, Josh (Megan) Kucera, Brian (Amy) Kohmetscher, Eric (Rachel) Kohmetscher, Mollie Kohmetscher, Elyssa Kohmetscher, Lexie Kohmetscher; seven great-grandchildren, Dawson, Collin, Carson and Rowan Kucera, Kinsley, Macy and Jett Kohmetscher; two sisters, Doloris Kucera and Patricia Kucera of Lawrence; one sister-in-law, Marie Schroer of Hastings and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Cindy Kohmetscher; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Gerald (Alice) Kohmetscher, Robert (Kathleen) Kohmetscher; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Frank J. (Arlene) Hubl, Irvin Schroer, Edmund and Clement Kucera.
