Sutton, Nebraska, resident Christian “Chris” Kenneth Lieb, 84, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the Henderson Health Care Hospital in Henderson.
Private funeral services will be conducted at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton, with Pastor Scott Henry officiating. Interment will follow at the Sutton Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, November 9, from 1-7 p.m., with the family present from 5-6 p.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Henderson Health Care Foundation in Henderson.
Services will be live-streamed from Sutton Memorial Chapel’s Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/suttonmemorial.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.
Chris was born November 11, 1935, in Walnut, to James and Luella (Boyer) Lieb. He received his education in O’Neill. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1955 and served until 1959. Chris married Rachel Griess in 1959 and to this union, two daughters were born, Arlene Richards and Gina Ochsner. Rachel passed away on November 16, 1995. He married Barbara Griess in August 1996 at Hope Reformed Church in Sutton. Chris owned Lieb Construction in Sutton for 45 years and operated various other businesses, including Sutton Furniture and the Clark Tea House. Prior to retirement, he owned the Filling Station Restoration in downtown Sutton for 10 years.
Chris is survived by his wife, Barbara of Sutton; daughters, Arlene Richards and Gina (Tony) Ochsner of Topeka, Kansas; stepdaughters, Leanna (Melvin) Reichert of Sutton and Elaine (Randy) Juranek of Clay Center; grandchildren, Christopher (Amanda) Richards of Beatrice, Danielle Richards of Peoria, Illinois, Jordan Ochsner and Jaclyn (Marcus) Copeland of Topeka; step-grandchildren, Melissa Reichert of Sutton, Paul (Amanda) Van Kirk of Hastings, Andrew Van Kirk of Sutton, Daniel Van Kirk of Moline, Illinois; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Mable Knight of Toledo, Oregon and Barbara Bolte of Orchard; sister-in-law, Shirley Lieb of Harlingen, Texas; brothers-in-law, Allen (LeAnna) Huber, Milton (Ruth) Huber, Ewald Griess and Kenneth (Lydia) Griess, all of Sutton; sisters-in-law, Tillie (Ray) Huber of Sutton and Esther (Dean) Osborne of Grand Island.
Chris was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert (Maxine) Lieb, Leland Lieb, and Jack Lieb; sisters, Dorothy (Manuel) Fredrick, Donetta (Loren) Walton, and Linda Lieb; and brother-in-law, Allen Knight.
